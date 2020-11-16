BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 16 November 2020
Jackson included in Kidney's leadership group as Irish settle into new home for 2020/21 season

The 28-year-old former Ulster and Ireland out-half is one of four players assigned to a leadership role in Declan Kidney’s squad.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Nov 2020, 9:48 PM
Paddy Jackson in action for London Irish.
Image: PA
LONDON IRISH HAVE confirmed that Paddy Jackson will be included in their ‘leadership group’ for the 2020/21 Gallagher Premiership season.

Scottish nine Blair Cowan, Australian scrum-half Nick Phipps, and English back row Matt Rogerson make up director of rugby Declan Kidney’s quartet of team leaders as Irish prepare to make their bow at the Brentford Community Stadium in the new campaign. They will share the ground with Brentford Football Club.

The Exiles begin their league season away at Worcester Warriors on Saturday 21 November before welcoming Leicester Tigers to their new home eight days later.

Kidney said: “We believe that in Blair, Paddy, Nick and Matt we’ve got a very strong leadership group for the upcoming season.

“Needless to say, it’s a collective when it comes to leadership and everyone plays their part – from the players to the coaches and the rest of the staff – but each of the four players brings different strengths that will stand us in good stead over the course of the campaign.

“We’re excited about the season ahead and really looking forward to returning to the capital and playing at the Brentford Community Stadium.”

Former Ulster out-half Jackson, 28, started 18 games in all competitions for Kidney’s side last season following his move from French outfit Perpignan.

