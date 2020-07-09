This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish striker Madden charged with abusing official during play-off defeat

The Fleetwood Town striker was sent off as his side’s hopes of promotion from League One were dashed.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 4:18 PM
40 minutes ago 377 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5146016
Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden.
Image: Martin Rickett
Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden.
Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden.
Image: Martin Rickett

PADDY MADDEN HAS been given until tomorrow to respond to a Football Association charge relating to Fleetwood Town’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers last Friday.

Madden was dismissed in the closing stages of Fleetwood’s 4-1 home defeat in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-final.

After going down in the box, the Dubliner was booked for simulation. His protests over being denied a penalty then resulted in the referee producing a second yellow card.

The once-capped Ireland striker subsequently missed the second leg on Monday, when Joey Barton’s side could only manage a 2-2 draw as they sought to overturn the deficit in a bid to reach the final at Wembley. 

Madden has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, with the governing body explaining in a statement: “It is alleged that the forward’s language and/or behaviour in the 85th minute of the game was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.”

It was a sour way to end what had otherwise been a good season for Madden, who was Fleetwood’s top scorer for 2019-20 with 18 goals in all competitions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Read

09.07.20 Norwich City boss explains why he has limited Adam Idah's involvement

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie