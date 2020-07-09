Irish striker Madden charged with abusing official during play-off defeat

PADDY MADDEN HAS been given until tomorrow to respond to a Football Association charge relating to Fleetwood Town’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers last Friday.

Madden was dismissed in the closing stages of Fleetwood’s 4-1 home defeat in the first leg of the League One play-off semi-final.

After going down in the box, the Dubliner was booked for simulation. His protests over being denied a penalty then resulted in the referee producing a second yellow card.

The once-capped Ireland striker subsequently missed the second leg on Monday, when Joey Barton’s side could only manage a 2-2 draw as they sought to overturn the deficit in a bid to reach the final at Wembley.

Madden has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, with the governing body explaining in a statement: “It is alleged that the forward’s language and/or behaviour in the 85th minute of the game was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.”

It was a sour way to end what had otherwise been a good season for Madden, who was Fleetwood’s top scorer for 2019-20 with 18 goals in all competitions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!