This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McAllister to face disciplinary committee over dangerous tackle against Ulster

The Connacht prop has been cited following a nasty collision with Marcell Coetzee during Friday’s game.

By Paul Dollery Monday 30 Dec 2019, 12:19 PM
1 hour ago 2,042 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4949914
Connacht prop Paddy McAllister.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Connacht prop Paddy McAllister.
Connacht prop Paddy McAllister.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

A DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE will meet in Dublin tomorrow to consider a citing complaint made against Paddy McAllister.

The Connacht prop is facing punishment for a dangerous tackle on Marcell Coetzee in the 22nd minute of his side’s Guinness Pro14 defeat to Ulster on Friday.

McAllister, who started his career with Ulster, has been reported by the citing commissioner in charge for infringement of Law 9.13, which states that a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

Dangerous tackling includes — but is not limited to — tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

Via video conference, the 30-year-old Lisburn native will face a disciplinary committee comprised of Owain Rhys James (Chair, Wales), Robert Milligan and Jennifer Rae (both Scotland).

Coetzee was subsequently forced out of the game, and McAllister — who was also substituted later in the first half due to injury — tweeted afterwards: “Massively disappointed in the result and how it ended for both myself and Marcel. Zero intent in the head clash… those who think otherwise don’t know me.”

McAllister, who joined Connacht from Gloucester ahead of this season, was playing for the first time since returning from an injury which had sidelined him since October.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie