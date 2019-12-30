McAllister to face disciplinary committee over dangerous tackle against Ulster

A DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE will meet in Dublin tomorrow to consider a citing complaint made against Paddy McAllister.

The Connacht prop is facing punishment for a dangerous tackle on Marcell Coetzee in the 22nd minute of his side’s Guinness Pro14 defeat to Ulster on Friday.

McAllister, who started his career with Ulster, has been reported by the citing commissioner in charge for infringement of Law 9.13, which states that a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

Dangerous tackling includes — but is not limited to — tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

Via video conference, the 30-year-old Lisburn native will face a disciplinary committee comprised of Owain Rhys James (Chair, Wales), Robert Milligan and Jennifer Rae (both Scotland).

Coetzee was subsequently forced out of the game, and McAllister — who was also substituted later in the first half due to injury — tweeted afterwards: “Massively disappointed in the result and how it ended for both myself and Marcel. Zero intent in the head clash… those who think otherwise don’t know me.”

"There will probably be a citing after that, but Ulster probably won't get the advantage."@docallaghan4 was surprised referee Sean Gallagher failed to show a card for Connacht prop Paddy McAllister's shoulder tackle on Marcell Coetzee.#ULSvCON #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/O5hFKrrkQE — eir Sport (@eirSport) December 27, 2019

McAllister, who joined Connacht from Gloucester ahead of this season, was playing for the first time since returning from an injury which had sidelined him since October.

