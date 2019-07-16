McAllister feeling the heat of Connacht's pre-season, but excited for all to come after

NEWLY-SIGNED CONNACHT prop Paddy McAllister says he is feeling invigorated by excitement ‘in all aspects’ surrounding Connacht ahead of the 2019/20 season.

From the prospect of playing under Andy Friend, a Heineken Champions Cup campaign and the forthcoming €30 million redevelopment of the Sportsground, McAllister found a lot to be enthusiastic about in the club he joins after four years with Gloucester.

However, as he approaches his 30th birthday this week the ex-Ulster man admitted he was feeling the heat of pre-season training.

“The older you get, the harder it is to get used to three sessions a day,” said the loosehead.

“All they (S&C staff) ask for is effort; on the pitch and off the pitch at home in recovery. We trust them to bring the stuff to us. It’s been a bit of a baptism of fire, but it’s been great getting to know everybody.”

McAllister feels that his family has settled in well in Galway and having spent time in Aurillac as well as Gloucester since leaving his home province, he is intent on immersing himself in the culture and community around the western province.

Myself and my wife were talking about (how) this next club I go to, I really want to invest everything into it. Connacht is the perfect place to do that and I feel I’m at the right age to share those experiences.”

He adds: “We’re excited for the next however-many years until I finish playing rugby, we’re just going to enjoy Connacht Rugby, enjoy Connacht as a place, win trophies and build this exciting young squad.”

Connacht last week unveiled their first pre-season fixture ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, a home clash with Munster on 21 September a week out from the Pro14 kick-off.

