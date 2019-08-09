Veteran Donegal defender suffers cruciate injury

DONEGAL’S MISERY AT their exit from the All-Ireland race last weekend has been compounded by the news that experienced defender Paddy McGrath has suffered a torn ACL.

McGrath was replaced after 41 minutes against Mayo in Castlebar last Saturday and the Donegal Democrat reports that scans have revealed a cruciate injury.

Incidentally, Mayo forward Jason Doherty suffered the same injury three minutes later in the game at Elverys MacHale Park.

McGrath, 30, missed Donegal’s first two Super 8s games after hurting his calf during the warm-up before their opener against Meath. He worked his way back to fitness for the Mayo clash but now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He previously suffered a torn PCL playing with his club Ardara in 2017 but managed to avoid surgery and built his knee back up through rehabilitation.

Jason McGee was a first-half departure in the Mayo defeat with an injury, while a broken ankle ended Eoghan Ban Gallagher’s season last month.

