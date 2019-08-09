This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Veteran Donegal defender suffers cruciate injury

Paddy McGrath is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 9 Aug 2019, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 3,843 Views 5 Comments
Donegal defender Paddy McGrath.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Donegal defender Paddy McGrath.
Donegal defender Paddy McGrath.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DONEGAL’S MISERY AT their exit from the All-Ireland race last weekend has been compounded by the news that experienced defender Paddy McGrath has suffered a torn ACL. 

McGrath was replaced after 41 minutes against Mayo in Castlebar last Saturday and the Donegal Democrat reports that scans have revealed a cruciate injury.

Incidentally, Mayo forward Jason Doherty suffered the same injury three minutes later in the game at Elverys MacHale Park.

McGrath, 30, missed Donegal’s first two Super 8s games after hurting his calf during the warm-up before their opener against Meath. He worked his way back to fitness for the Mayo clash but now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. 

He previously suffered a torn PCL playing with his club Ardara in 2017 but managed to avoid surgery and built his knee back up through rehabilitation.  

Jason McGee was a first-half departure in the Mayo defeat with an injury, while a broken ankle ended Eoghan Ban Gallagher’s season last month.

