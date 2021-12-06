All-Ireland winning Donegal defender McGrath retires from inter-county football

DONEGAL DEFENDER PADDY McGrath is retiring from the inter-county game.

The 32-year-old made his senior debut for the Tír Chonaill men in 2010 and went on to win five Ulster titles.

In 2012, McGrath played a key role as Donegal — under Jim McGuinness — lifted Sam Maguire for only the second time in their history.

He was also nominated for an All-Star that year.

However, as first reported by Donegal News, the Ardara clubman will not be available to Declan Bonner for the 2022 season.

“Paddy was the consummate professional in everything he did, off the pitch and on the pitch,” Bonner told Highland Radio.

“Paddy would’ve taken every training session like a championship match and left everything on that pitch.

“Unfortunately, over the last couple of years injuries have held him back and ultimately he has come to the decision to retire.”