Derry City assistant McLaughlin rubbishes links to Cork City job

DERRY CITY ASSISTANT manager Paul McLaughlin has emphatically distanced himself from the Cork City manager’s job — insisting “it will be a ‘no’ from me”.

McLaughlin had been heavily linked with a move to Turner’s Cross this week, but he revealed that he never even spoke to the Leeside club.

Richie Holland oversaw the final seven games of City’s ill-fated league campaign, which ended in relegation to the First Division following a 2-1 defeat to Waterford in the play-off final.

“If anyone is asking me if I’ll be the next Cork manager, then it will be a ‘no’ from me,” McLaughlin told BBC Sport NI, adding “I hadn’t spoken to them, never mind agreed a deal”.

The 44-year-old previously managed Cliftonville in Northern Ireland’s Premiership, as well as a spell with Institute in the second-tier Championship.

He explained: “Maybe in the future if the opportunity comes up elsewhere, to go in on my own as a manager, it’s something that might appeal to me but at this minute in time, I’ve got a contract that I intend to see through.

“It’s just a rumour that got out of nowhere. I’m just disappointed in the way it has been handled and the way it has gathered legs because there is no foundation or no truth in it.”