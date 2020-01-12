This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 12 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paddy Small and Shaun Patton dismissed as DCU see off Garda College

Micheál Bannigan’s late flurry of points made the difference in the Sigerson Cup clash.

By Daire Walsh Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 6:11 PM
39 minutes ago 2,083 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4962738
Micheál Bannigan of DCU (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Micheál Bannigan of DCU (file pic).
Micheál Bannigan of DCU (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DCU 0-11
Garda College 0-9

Daire Walsh reports from DCU Sportsground

MICHEÁL BANNIGAN KICKED a late flurry of points to squeeze DCU past the stubborn challenge of Garda College in the opening round of the Sigerson Cup.

Following the 49th-minute dismissal of Dublin senior star Paddy Small, the four-time champions looked set for an early exit.

That was until Garda goalkeeper Shaun Patton also received his marching orders on the hour mark, and with Monaghan native Bannigan posting 0-3 in stoppage time, the hosts set up a quarter-final showdown against Queen’s University Belfast next Sunday.

In a tentative opening half, Galway’s Paul Mannion contributed a brace of points to give Garda an early advantage. DCU eventually responded through the industrious Bannigan, but Donegal netminder Patton subsequently split the posts from a long-range free.

While Mark Barry, Thomas Edward Donohoe and David Garland added their names to the DCU scoresheet, Mannion and Paul McKeon ensured the visitors were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at the interval.

Though DCU dug deep in the aftermath of Small’s sending-off — which came about when the Dublin star was given a black card, having already received a yellow — Patton’s two-point salvo had Garda within sight of a last-eight spot.

However, Patton later saw red for a rash challenge and Bannigan immediately cancelled out the Templemore side’s cushion.

The prospect of extra-time was beginning to loom large, but Bannigan ultimately had the final say in a tension-filled finale.

Scorers for DCU: Micheál Bannigan 0-6 (4f), David Garland (f), Brian Stack, Mark Barry, Thomas Edward Donohoe, Tom Fox 0-1 each.

Scorers for Garda College: Shaun Patton (3f), P Mannion (2f), P McKeon (f) 0-3 each.

DCU

1. Evan Comerford (Dublin)

2. Conor Morrison (Donegal)
3. Brendan McCole (Donegal)
4. Daniel Corcoran (Louth)

5. Kevin Flynn (Kildare)
6. Sean MacMahon (Dublin)
7. Declan Monaghan (Dublin)

8. Jordan Morrissey (Carlow)
9. Sean Bugler (Dublin)

12. Brian Stack (Roscommon)
11. Micheál Bannigan (Monaghan)
10. Mark Barry (Laois)

13. Thomas Edward Donohoe (Cavan)
14. Paddy Small (Dublin)
15. David Garland (Monaghan)

Subs:

28. Tom Fox (Dublin) for Barry (29)
24. Cian McKeown (Roscommon) for Corcoran (52)
18. Shehroz Akram (Mayo) for Monaghan (55)

Garda College

1. Shaun Patton (Donegal)

23. David Dunne (Meath)
3. Shane Nerney (Laois)
4. Dara Petit (Roscommon)

7. Tom Brereton (Offaly)
6. Dale Masterson (Clare)
5. Jack Bellamy (Wicklow)

8. Tom Clarke (Mayo)
9. Ciaran McGinley (Donegal)

12. Kieran Doherty (Dublin)
11. Ryan Harkin (Cork)
10. Kevin O’Sullivan (Kerry)

13. Paul Mannion (Galway)
15. Paul McKeon (Longford)
20. Colm O’Brien (Galway)

Subs:

19. Jason Kane (Carlow) for O’Brien (36)
21. Aidan Walsh (Mayo) for McKeon (39)
18. Jamie Thackaberry (Kildare) for Bellamy (50)
16. Manus Breathnach (Galway) for Petit (61)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daire Walsh
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie