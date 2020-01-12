Paddy Small and Shaun Patton dismissed as DCU see off Garda College

DCU 0-11

Garda College 0-9

Daire Walsh reports from DCU Sportsground

MICHEÁL BANNIGAN KICKED a late flurry of points to squeeze DCU past the stubborn challenge of Garda College in the opening round of the Sigerson Cup.

Following the 49th-minute dismissal of Dublin senior star Paddy Small, the four-time champions looked set for an early exit.

That was until Garda goalkeeper Shaun Patton also received his marching orders on the hour mark, and with Monaghan native Bannigan posting 0-3 in stoppage time, the hosts set up a quarter-final showdown against Queen’s University Belfast next Sunday.

In a tentative opening half, Galway’s Paul Mannion contributed a brace of points to give Garda an early advantage. DCU eventually responded through the industrious Bannigan, but Donegal netminder Patton subsequently split the posts from a long-range free.

While Mark Barry, Thomas Edward Donohoe and David Garland added their names to the DCU scoresheet, Mannion and Paul McKeon ensured the visitors were 0-6 to 0-4 ahead at the interval.

Though DCU dug deep in the aftermath of Small’s sending-off — which came about when the Dublin star was given a black card, having already received a yellow — Patton’s two-point salvo had Garda within sight of a last-eight spot.

Drama at DCU! See the Garda College goalkeeper kick TWO late frees to go in front, but the @ElectricIreland Sigerson Cup hosts survived... just! @officialdonegal pic.twitter.com/qZEEqZBiF5 — GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) January 12, 2020

However, Patton later saw red for a rash challenge and Bannigan immediately cancelled out the Templemore side’s cushion.

The prospect of extra-time was beginning to loom large, but Bannigan ultimately had the final say in a tension-filled finale.

Scorers for DCU: Micheál Bannigan 0-6 (4f), David Garland (f), Brian Stack, Mark Barry, Thomas Edward Donohoe, Tom Fox 0-1 each.

Scorers for Garda College: Shaun Patton (3f), P Mannion (2f), P McKeon (f) 0-3 each.

DCU

1. Evan Comerford (Dublin)

2. Conor Morrison (Donegal)

3. Brendan McCole (Donegal)

4. Daniel Corcoran (Louth)

5. Kevin Flynn (Kildare)

6. Sean MacMahon (Dublin)

7. Declan Monaghan (Dublin)

8. Jordan Morrissey (Carlow)

9. Sean Bugler (Dublin)

12. Brian Stack (Roscommon)

11. Micheál Bannigan (Monaghan)

10. Mark Barry (Laois)

13. Thomas Edward Donohoe (Cavan)

14. Paddy Small (Dublin)

15. David Garland (Monaghan)

Subs:

28. Tom Fox (Dublin) for Barry (29)

24. Cian McKeown (Roscommon) for Corcoran (52)

18. Shehroz Akram (Mayo) for Monaghan (55)

Garda College

1. Shaun Patton (Donegal)

23. David Dunne (Meath)

3. Shane Nerney (Laois)

4. Dara Petit (Roscommon)

7. Tom Brereton (Offaly)

6. Dale Masterson (Clare)

5. Jack Bellamy (Wicklow)

8. Tom Clarke (Mayo)

9. Ciaran McGinley (Donegal)

12. Kieran Doherty (Dublin)

11. Ryan Harkin (Cork)

10. Kevin O’Sullivan (Kerry)

13. Paul Mannion (Galway)

15. Paul McKeon (Longford)

20. Colm O’Brien (Galway)

Subs:

19. Jason Kane (Carlow) for O’Brien (36)

21. Aidan Walsh (Mayo) for McKeon (39)

18. Jamie Thackaberry (Kildare) for Bellamy (50)

16. Manus Breathnach (Galway) for Petit (61)

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!