Pádraic Joyce set to remain as Galway boss for next three seasons

THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE of Galway GAA have recommended senior football manager Pádraic Joyce for another three-year term.
Joyce’s name will go forward for ratification at the County Committee meeting next week.
The Galway legend brought the county to the All-Ireland final last July, in what was his third campaign of a three-year term. They were beaten 0-20 to 0-16 by Kerry in the decider. He is now set to remain in place and build on recent improvements.
Joyce took charge in 2020 and endured two Covid-disrupted seasons before earning promotion from Division 2 and winning a Connacht title.
Meanwhile, Donal Ó Fátharta was proposed for a one-year extension as U20 football manager while All-Ireland winning minor boss Alan Glynn was also proposed for another year in the role.
