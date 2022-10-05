Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Advertisement

Pádraic Joyce set to remain as Galway boss for next three seasons

Galway won a Connacht title and reached the All-Ireland football final in 2022.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 9:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,092 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5885371
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE of Galway GAA have recommended senior football manager Pádraic Joyce for another three-year term. 

Joyce’s name will go forward for ratification at the County Committee meeting next week.

The Galway legend brought the county to the All-Ireland final last July, in what was his third campaign of a three-year term. They were beaten 0-20 to 0-16 by Kerry in the decider. He is now set to remain in place and build on recent improvements.

Joyce took charge in 2020 and endured two Covid-disrupted seasons before earning promotion from Division 2 and winning a Connacht title.  

Meanwhile, Donal Ó Fátharta was proposed for a one-year extension as U20 football manager while All-Ireland winning minor boss Alan Glynn was also proposed for another year in the role.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie