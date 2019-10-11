Two-time All-Ireland winner Joyce set to take over Galway senior footballers

IT LOOKS LIKE two-time Galway All-Ireland winner Padraic Joyce will be confirmed as the county’s senior football manager for 2020 next week.

One of the Tribesmen’s greatest forwards, Joyce will be recommended for the role by the executive of the county board with Galway GAA confirming the news this evening in a statement.

It’s expected the 2019 Connacht-winning U20 manager will have two-time Sigerson Cup-winning UCD boss John Divilly, Michéal Ó Domhnaill and John Concannon on board as his selectors, with the appointment to be rubber-stamped at a county board meeting next week.

Former Tipperary manager Liam Kearns also interviewed for the vacancy left by Kevin Walsh last month.

The statement from Galway GAA secretary Seamus Ó Gráda reads:

“Following interviews for the position of Galway Senior Football Manager, the interview Committee will be recommending Padraic Joyce and his selectors John Divilly, Michéal Ó Domhnaill and John Concannon for ratification to the Management and County Committee at their meeting next week.

“Galway GAA would like to thank Liam Kearns for his interest in the fortunes of Galway and wish him well in the future.”

Joyce steered the Galway U20s to provincial glory this year before they exited at the All-Ireland semi-final stage after defeat to Dublin. He also recently worked with the Irish International Rules side alongside manager Joe Kernan.

Joyce with Kernan in 2019. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

In his playing days, Joyce enjoyed a glittering career, establishing himself in his debut season as Galway won the 1998 All-Ireland championship. He scored a goal in that final victory over Kildare.

In 2001, he added a second Celtic Cross and was the star of the show in the final with a 0-10 tally against Meath. In turn, he was crowned Football of the Year, and won his third All-Star award.

Joyce won six Connacht senior football medals in his inter-county career before retiring in 2012, while he also captained the Irish International Rules team. He was also instrumental as his club Killererin secured four county senior titles in 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2010.

After failing to reach the Super 8s this summer, Galway will be hoping for a more successful 2020. In previous manager Walsh’s tenure, he delivered two Connacht titles, and oversaw their promotion back to Division 1 of the league.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!