Padraic Maher leaves role as Tipperary selector

PADRAIC MAHER is leaving his role as a Tipperary selector, the county have confirmed.

A statement on their official website read: “Due to unforeseen changes in his work circumstances, 2023 Senior hurling selector Padraic Maher will not be in a position to continue in the role for 2024.”

The 34-year-old previously represented the county as a player for more than 10 years, helping them win three All-Ireland titles among other accolades during that period.

A neck injury prompted his retirement on medical advice in 2022 before Maher became part of Liam Cahill’s backroom team just a few months later.

He watched on as Tipperary suffered a narrow two-point loss to Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-finals earlier this year.

It has also been confirmed that ahead of the new campaign that Cahill will be assisted by Michael Bevans, Declan Laffan and TJ Ryan.

In addition, Brendan Cummins and James Woodlock will continue to serve as managers of the U20 and Minor teams respectively.