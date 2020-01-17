Switch-up in Galway with star defender Mannion captaining hurlers for 2020

GALWAY GAA HAVE announced that star defender Pádraic Mannion will captain the county’s senior hurlers in 2020.

The Ahascragh-Fohenagh man takes over from 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke, with Kinvara forward Conor Whelan appointed vice-captain for the season ahead.

Burke had been in the role under Michéal Donoghue from the start of 2016, but new manager Shane O’Neill has shook things up.

26-year-old Mannion won back-to-back All-Stars in 2017 and 2018. He was nominated for Hurler of the Year in the latter year, but Limerick midfielder Cian Lynch scooped the award.

O’Neill’s reign as Tribe boss began with a one-point Walsh Cup semi-final win over Dublin in Parnell Park on Sunday.

With reigning Leinster champions Wexford up next in the decider, Galway will hope to make amends after a disappointing 2019 in which they failed to get out of Leinster.

“Congrats Padraic, we are absolutely delighted for you, a worthy Captain,” Mannion’s club tweeted. “Wishing you and Conor every success in 2020.”

