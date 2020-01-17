This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Switch-up in Galway with star defender Mannion captaining hurlers for 2020

The 2017 and 2018 All-Star takes over from David Burke.

By Emma Duffy Friday 17 Jan 2020, 5:25 PM
54 minutes ago 1,381 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4969855
New captain: Padraic Mannion.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
New captain: Padraic Mannion.
New captain: Padraic Mannion.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GALWAY GAA HAVE announced that star defender Pádraic Mannion will captain the county’s senior hurlers in 2020.

The Ahascragh-Fohenagh man takes over from 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke, with Kinvara forward Conor Whelan appointed vice-captain for the season ahead.

Burke had been in the role under Michéal Donoghue from the start of 2016, but new manager Shane O’Neill has shook things up.

26-year-old Mannion won back-to-back All-Stars in 2017 and 2018. He was nominated for Hurler of the Year in the latter year, but Limerick midfielder Cian Lynch scooped the award. 

O’Neill’s reign as Tribe boss began with a one-point Walsh Cup semi-final win over Dublin in Parnell Park on Sunday.

With reigning Leinster champions Wexford up next in the decider, Galway will hope to make amends after a disappointing 2019 in which they failed to get out of Leinster.

“Congrats Padraic, we are absolutely delighted for you, a worthy Captain,” Mannion’s club tweeted. “Wishing you and Conor every success in 2020.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie