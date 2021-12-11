Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ref needs escort off after Connacht clash as Pearses reach first final

The Roscommon kingpins edged out Mountbellew-Moylough after super sub Tom Butler landed the winning point deep into stoppage time.

By John Fallon Saturday 11 Dec 2021, 3:39 PM
Padraig Pearses' Niall Daly and Conor Daly with Matthew Barrett and Shane Moran Mountbellew-Moylough's.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Padraig Pearses (Roscommon) 1-8

Mountbellew-Moylough (Galway) 1-7

By John Fallon at Hyde Park

TOM BUTLER WAS the super sub for Padraig Pearses as he landed a winning point four minutes into stoppage time to send Roscommon champions Padraig Pearses into their first Connacht final.

But there were ugly scenes at the end as Mayo referee Jerome Henry was challenged by several players and officials and needed an escort off the pitch.

 Mountbellew were incensed with several late decisions, not least the failure to award a mark to Bary McHugh just before Butler struck the winning point.

Mountbellew-Moylough led by 1-3 to 1-2 at the break after playing with the wind and rain behind them.

Both teams, understandably, found it difficult to build moves in the difficult conditions and after Hubert Darcy for Pearses and Leo Donnellan for Mountbellew-Moylough exchanged points, the Galway champions struck for the opening goal after seven minutes.

A high ball from out the field by Colin Ryan was met perfectly by Barry McHugh who fisted to the net, but he was then black-carded by referee Jerome Henry for some apparent dissent.

The Roscommon champions got back on level terms eight minutes from the break when Paul Carey fisted home a goal after a pass from Niall Carty and then Darcy edged them in front moments later.

Mountbellew-Moylough ended a 21-minute scoreless period when Eoin Finnerty levelled with an excellent point from the right and they went in leading when wing-back Ryan landed a superb effort from distance, Pearses losing corner-back Mark Richardson for ten minutes to a black card.

McHugh and Ronan Daly exchanged points after the restart before Mountbellew-Moylough pull three clear after 37 minutes thanks to efforts from Michael Daly and McHugh.

Pearses hit back with three points in eight minutes from Paul Carey and Conor and Ronan Daly to level the match. Gary Sweeney edged Mountbellew in front eleven minutes from time before sub Emmet Kelly levelled just after coming on, ywith Mountbellew reduced to 14 when Matthew Barrett picked up a second card.

It was one of many decisions which incensed Mountbellew and led to the ugly scenes after Butler landed the winner to send them into the final in January against Mayo champions Knockmore.

Scorers for Padraig Pearses: Paul Carey 1-1, Hubert Darcy 0-2, Ronan Daly 0-2, Conor Daly 0-1, Emmet Kelly 0-1, Tom Butler 0-1.

Scorers for Mountbellew-Moylough: Barry McHugh 1-2 (0-1f), Gary Sweeney 0-1, Colin Ryan 0-1, Michael Daly 0-1, Eoin Finnerty 0-1, Leo Donnellan 0-1.

Padraig Pearses

1. Paul Whelan

2. Mark Richardson, 3. Anthony Butler, 4. Gavin Downey

5. Conor Lohan, 6. Ronan Daly, 7. David Murray

8. Niall Daly, 9. Conor Daly

10. Lorcan Daly, 11. Niall Carty, 12. Shane Carty

13. Conor Payne, 14. Hubert Darcy, 15. Paul Carey

Substitutes

18. Caelim Keogh for Downey (31), 20. Tom Butler for Payne (40), 19. Emmet Kelly for S Carty (51), 22. Sean Ryan for Carey (64).

Mountbellew-Moylough

1. Damien Boyle

7. James Foley, 2. Colin Murray, 3. Billy Mannion

5. Colin Ryan, 6. John Daly, 4. Gary Sweeney

8. Michael Daly, 9. Matthew Barrett

10. Shane Moran, 11. Paul Donnellan, 19. Leo Donnellan

15. Barry McHugh, 14. Eoin Finnerty, 13. Paddy Kelly

Substitute

12. Ger Donoghue for P Donnellan (51)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).

John Fallon

