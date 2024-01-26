Waterford confirm signing of 'model pro' Pádraig Amond

WATERFORD FC HAVE confirmed the signing of experienced striker Pádraig Amond on a two-year deal.

Fourteen years after departing Sligo Rovers for a career that took him to Portugal and England, the 35-year-old joins the newly-promoted Blues after Woking FC agreed to an early release from his contract.

In the League of Ireland, Amond made over 100 appearances for Shamrock Rovers, Kildare County and Sligo. He spent two seasons with with FC Paços de Ferreira in Portugal before featuring for seven clubs between League Two and National League level across the water.

The Carlow native starred for Newport County, making 150 appearances across five years, while also enjoying stints at Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town, Hartlepool, Newport County and Exeter City.

Most recently, he spent two seasons at Woking, scoring 17 times for the National League side and bringing his career total to 216 goals and counting.

Amond’s arrival is a statement of intent from Waterford, with head coach Keith Long delighted with his newest signing.

“Pádraig’s leadership qualities and experience will be invaluable to us,” he said. “He’s a model pro and we hope that he’ll pass on those qualities to some of our younger players to help us in the Premier Division.

“He’s given everybody a bit of a lift coming in, so it’s positive, and on a personal level I’m looking forward to working with Podge because, from a managers point of view, it’s always good to tap in to different experiences. Podge has had an extensive career over many, many years.”

“I’m delighted to have signed, delighted to be back home,” Amond added. “Looking forward to seeing what the year is going to be like. I’m really pleased to be here, it’s a really exciting time.

“It’s quite a young squad, so I’m hoping I can use my experiences that I’ve had in my career so far to help those younger players and which in turn will help the club as well.

“I’m here to learn from them too, and use their youthful exuberance to keep me along the way as well.”