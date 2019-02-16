Carlow's Padraig Amond scores against Man City but Newport suffer FA Cup exit

Former Shamrock Rovers striker Amond in action against Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Stones.

Former Shamrock Rovers striker Amond in action against Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Stones.

CARLOW’S PADRAIG AMOND continued his incredible record of scoring in every round of this season’s FA Cup, however his late strike against Manchester City proved in vein as the Premier League champions ran out 4-1 winners.

Leroy Sane gave Pep Guardiola’s men the lead with a close-range strike in the second half after Newport held their counterparts to 0-0 at the half-time interval.

Phil Foden doubled their advantage, before Amond halved the deficit with a clinical finish over the head of Ederson to make it 2-1 with 88 minutes on the clock.

The former Shamrock Rovers man’s strike looked like potentially sparking the most unlikely of comebacks, before Foden added his second virtually from tip-off to put the game to bed and calm City nerves.

Riyard Mahrez added a fourth deep into stoppage time to round off a 4-1 win for City.

