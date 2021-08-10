Irish striker Pádraig Amond in League Two switch

NEWPORT COUNTY HAVE announced the loan departure of Irish striker Pádraig Amond.

The 33-year-old is to spend the 2021-22 campaign with fellow League Two side Exeter City.

Amond has been County’s top scorer in each of his four seasons in Wales, but he found the net just once since the turn of the year and was left out of the squad for Saturday’s season opener against Oldham Athletic.

“I’m really happy to join the club on loan,” he said of his move to Exeter. “It’s a really good club and I hope I can come in and make an impact straight away.”

Amond scored 59 goals in 206 appearances for Newport County after joining the club from Hartlepool United in 2017.

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, he was named in a provisional senior squad by Mick McCarthy ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia in March 2019.

The Carlow native notably scored FA Cup goals for County against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Middlesbrough.