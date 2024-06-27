Advertisement
Padraig Harrington (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Padraig Harrington's fine form continues in US Senior Open

Dubliner is tied for third after opening round of 66.
9.44pm, 27 Jun 2024
PADRAIG HARRINGTON IS three shots off the lead at the US Senior Open after an impressive first round in Rhode Island.

Following victory at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in New York last week, the 52-year-old continued his fine form for a share of third place on four-under par.

Harrington won this tournament in 2022 and has joint leaders Hiroyuki Fujita and Richard Green in his sights.

The Dubliner is one of eight players in a share of third, Lee Westwood is also among them, and three birdies from the opening four holes set up what looked like a stirring opening round for Harrington.

He bogeyed the par-three fifth, however, and then strung together six successive pars.

That dropped shot on five would be his only blemish of the day and two more birdies (12 and 16) rounded off a solid start to the weekend.

