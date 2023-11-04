Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Padraig Harrington.
Leading The Way
Harrington moves to top of leaderboard at Champions Tour in USA
The Dubliner is one shot clear of Bernhard Langer and David Toms in Florida.
106
0
10 minutes ago

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS moved into a one-shot lead at the TimberTech Championship on the PGA Champions Tour.

Harrington was one of four co-leaders heading into Saturday’s action and followed up his opening round 67 with a superb bogey-free 66, which included five birdies, to finish on five under for the day.

The Dubliner is now nine under at Boca Raton, Florida, one shot clear of Bernhard Langer and David Toms at the top of the leaderboard.

  • You can view the leaderboard here >

Darren Clarke improved on his opening round 75 by shooting 65 to sit in a tie for 20th.

