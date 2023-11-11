Harrington hits eight birdies for a shot of glory in Arizona

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS played himself back into contention at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship after a second-round 63 saw him finish with a share of third place.

The Dubliner was 16th by the end of play on Friday after shooting a 68, but responded in some fashion with a bogey-free round that delivered eight birdies to leave himself just one off the lead in Phoenix, Arizona.

In what is the Champions Tour’s season-ending event, Harrington will look to finish strongly and overcome the joint leaders, New Zealand’s Steven Alker and America’s Marco Dawson on 11-under par.

“Just got a few more breaks today,” Harrington wrote on social media.

"Just got a few more breaks today," Harrington wrote on social media.

Harrington didn’t put a foot wrong and back-to-back birdies in the opening two holes ensured Friday’s struggles were quickly forgotten.

A third birdie of the day on the par-five seventh was followed with another birdie before the turn.

He produced another on the 10th, followed by the 12th, before a trio of pars saw him end the round as he started it, with successive birdies.

Darren Clarke also managed to right a few wrongs, although his disappointing 72 on Friday meant a chance of the title was beyond.

Regardless, Clarke moved up five places to 27th on a day when he produced six birdies. A double bogey six on the 11th was the one blemish that could have made the comeback even more impressive.