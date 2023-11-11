Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Padraig Harrington (file photo).
Harrington hits eight birdies for a shot of glory in Arizona

Dubliner is now just one shot off the lead at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
54 minutes ago

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS played himself back into contention at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship after a second-round 63 saw him finish with a share of third place.

The Dubliner was 16th by the end of play on Friday after shooting a 68, but responded in some fashion with a bogey-free round that delivered eight birdies to leave himself just one off the lead in Phoenix, Arizona.

In what is the Champions Tour’s season-ending event, Harrington will look to finish strongly and overcome the joint leaders, New Zealand’s Steven Alker and America’s Marco Dawson on 11-under par.

“Just got a few more breaks today,” Harrington wrote on social media.

Harrington didn’t put a foot wrong and back-to-back birdies in the opening two holes ensured Friday’s struggles were quickly forgotten.

A third birdie of the day on the par-five seventh was followed with another birdie before the turn.

He produced another on the 10th, followed by the 12th, before a trio of pars saw him end the round as he started it, with successive birdies.

Darren Clarke also managed to right a few wrongs, although his disappointing 72 on Friday meant a chance of the title was beyond.

Regardless, Clarke moved up five places to 27th on a day when he produced six birdies. A double bogey six on the 11th was the one blemish that could have made the comeback even more impressive.

