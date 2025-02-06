Harrington makes strong start in Morocco as Irish duo impress on European Tour

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON IS three shots off the lead after the first round of the Hassan II Trophy on the Champions Tour in Morocco.

Harrington carded a one-under 72 to keep him in touch with English leader Simon Griffiths who set the pace with a four-under 69. Harrington’s opening round featured five birdies, including two-in-a-row on the 16th and 17th, and four bogeys.

Meanwhile, Irish duo Anna Foster and Sara Byrne have made an impressive start of the opening event on the Ladies European Tour. The pair are in the top 20 at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, with Foster sitting three shots off the lead while Byrne is one shot further back.

Foster is on three-under after an opening round of 70 which included four bogeys and one bogey. Byrne is close behind after grabbing six birdies in her opening round along with four bogeys.

Dublin’s Conor Purcell is participating at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters but was unable to finish his first round at the Doha Golf Club due to darkness. Purcell started his round on the 10th where he picked up a birdie before slipping to a double bogey on the next hole. A bogey followed on the 13th but he recovered well from there with three birdies before his round prematurely finished on the 17th.

He is currently five shots off the lead and will finish out his round tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Séamus Power is still out on the course for his first round at the PGA’s Phoenix Open. He’s currently on two-under through 15 having just picked up back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th holes. Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa currently leads on six-under through 11.

Leona Maguire has just started her round on the opening day of the Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour in Florida. She is one-over through four.