Padraig Harrington shares lead on Champions Tour in USA

IRELAND’S PADRAIG HARRINGTON is in a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard at the TimberTech Championship on the PGA Champions Tour.

Harrington shot an opening round 67 at a blustery Boca Raton, Florida.

Four-under overall, the Dubliner shares the lead with USA duo Shane Bertsch and David Toms, and KJ Choi of Japan.

A double bogey on the third was the only blot on Harrington’s card, as he birdied on the first, second, fourth, sixth, 11th and 16th.

“I kept my head down out there in the wi and,” he said afterwards, as quoted by Irish Golfer.

“It was fairly tough. There were a lot of real tough shots. At times I felt like I was playing well but at other times you just had to work it down and do the best you could, work out some way and make a par on the hole.

“I’m well used to windy weather. You need a little momentum on a bad day like today, so it was nice.”

Darren Clarke, meanwhile, struggled to a four-over 75.