Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Padraig Harrington (file pic).
Wind In His Sails
Padraig Harrington shares lead on Champions Tour in USA
Harrington shot an opening round 67 at the TimberTech Championship.
172
1
25 minutes ago

IRELAND’S PADRAIG HARRINGTON is in a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard at the TimberTech Championship on the PGA Champions Tour.

Harrington shot an opening round 67 at a blustery Boca Raton, Florida.

Four-under overall, the Dubliner shares the lead with USA duo Shane Bertsch and David Toms, and KJ Choi of Japan. 

A double bogey on the third was the only blot on Harrington’s card, as he birdied on the first, second, fourth, sixth, 11th and 16th.

  • You can view the leaderboard here >

“I kept my head down out there in the wi and,” he said afterwards, as quoted by Irish Golfer.

“It was fairly tough. There were a lot of real tough shots. At times I felt like I was playing well but at other times you just had to work it down and do the best you could, work out some way and make a par on the hole.

“I’m well used to windy weather. You need a little momentum on a bad day like today, so it was nice.”

Darren Clarke, meanwhile, struggled to a four-over 75.

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     