Clarke moves into Senior PGA top five as Harrington joint leader in Texas

DARREN CLARKE HAS made a notable move in the Senior PGA Championship, the second Major of the season on the Champions Tour, to surge into the top five at Fields Ranch East.

Clarke carded a second successive three-under 69 to move into a tie for third on six-under par. He is two shots off the leaders Stewart Cink, who fired a 68 today, and Padraig Harrington who has just began his second round at the course at Frisco in Texas.

There were five birdies and two bogeys in the round for Clarke who picked up shots at the 2nd, 5th, 11th and 14th holes. That run took him to seven-under for the tournament before bogeys arrived at the 16th and 17th holes. He atoned for that slump to finish the day with a birdie on the par-five fifth.

Cink grabbed two birdies in his last three holes for a four-unde round that moved him alongside Harrington as the leader, with Clarke joined by Katsumasa Miyamoto in that tie for third.