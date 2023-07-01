Harrington and Clarke fight back into contention at US Senior Open

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON AND Darren Clarke sit just outside the top 10 at the half-way point as they target Major glory at the US Senior Open this weekend.

After opening with rounds of three-over and four-over par respectively on Thursday, Harrington and Clarke fought their way back up the leaderboard and into contention on Friday.

They both sit in a tie for 12th place on three-over par, six shots behind leader Bernhard Langer who moved to three-under with a 68 on Friday.

Harrington — who was unlucky not to add another senior Major to his collection when he lost to Steve Stricker in a play-off at the Senior PGA Championship in May — signed for a level-par 71 on Friday.

Clarke went one better with a one-under par 70, bouncing back from two early dropped shots to string together a bogey-free run of three birdies and 11 pars across the final 14 holes of his round.

The pair will play together in their third round later today, teeing off in Wisconsin at 5.39pm Irish time.