Padraig Harrington wins season-ending event in Arizona by seven shots with record score

PADRAIG HARRINGTON FINISHED his PGA Tour Champions season in style with a seven-shot win at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona.

Harrington carded a final round of 65 to finish on 27-under for the 72-hole event.

That left him seven shots clear of German Alex Cejka with New Zealand golfer Steven Alker in third.

The results meant Alker won the season-long Charles Schwab Cup, retaining first spot in that list and winning the $1million bonus.

What a way to end the 2022 season! 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/dRC88Ie85G — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 14, 2022

Harrington finished in second place there but did win the $440,000 first prize for this tournament win, his fourth of the season.

And he broke Tom Lehman’s 72-hole scoring record for a PGA Tour Champions event in the process, finishing on 27-under 257 after four brilliant rounds of 66, 64, 62 and 65.

A record-setting 27-under par 257 total for 72 holes. 🤯@padraig_h was on another level @SchwabCupFinale. pic.twitter.com/tM3xglBOJm — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 14, 2022

Harrington began his final round with a five-shot lead and started brightly with three birdies in his first five holes. He didn’t drop any shots in his final 18 and further birdies arrived on the 12th, 15th and 16th.

Harrington had previously won three events this season on the Champions Tour – the US Senior Open in June, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in August and the Ascension Charity Classic in September.

This success brought his official earnings on the tour this season to $3,564,424 and he won $500,000 for finishing second on the overall list to Alker.