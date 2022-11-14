Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 14 November 2022
Padraig Harrington wins season-ending event in Arizona by seven shots with record score

The 51-year-old finished second on the overall season list behind Steven Alker.

53 minutes ago 1,578 Views 1 Comment
Padraig Harrington (file photo).
Image: Jeff McIntosh

PADRAIG HARRINGTON FINISHED his PGA Tour Champions season in style with a seven-shot win at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona.

Harrington carded a final round of 65 to finish on 27-under for the 72-hole event.

That left him seven shots clear of German Alex Cejka with New Zealand golfer Steven Alker in third.

The results meant Alker won the season-long Charles Schwab Cup, retaining first spot in that list and winning the $1million bonus.

Harrington finished in second place there but did win the $440,000 first prize for  this tournament win, his fourth of the season.

And he broke Tom Lehman’s 72-hole scoring record for a PGA Tour Champions event in the process, finishing on 27-under 257 after four brilliant rounds of 66, 64, 62 and 65.

Harrington began his final round with a five-shot lead and started brightly with three birdies in his first five holes. He didn’t drop any shots in his final 18 and further birdies arrived on the 12th, 15th and 16th.

Harrington had previously won three events this season on the Champions Tour – the US Senior Open in June, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in August and the Ascension Charity Classic in September.

This success brought his official earnings on the tour this season to $3,564,424 and he won $500,000 for finishing second on the overall  list to Alker.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie