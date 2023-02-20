Harrington finishes tied second in Florida as Langer wins Chubb Classic

PADRAIG HARRINGTON FINISHED in a tie for second in his season-opening event on the PGA Tour Champions, three shots behind winner Bernhard Langer in Florida.

Langer finished on 17-under to win the Chubb Classic, a result that sees the German tie Hale Irwin for the most wins in PGA Tour Champions history with 45.

Advertisement

Harrington shot a final round of seven-under 65 to take him into a tie for second with Steve Stricker. The final round saw Stricker fire 66 while Langer also finished with a 65.

At the Tiburon Golf Club Black Course, Harrington pushed himself into contention with a blistering run of form on his front nine.

He was out in six-under 29 with birdies arriving on the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 6th, 8th and 9th holes. That run of form saw him take the lead and his back nine began with four straight pars before a double-bogey on the par-four 14th ended his hopes of success.

“I did make a bit of a meal of the chip-out on the par-4,” Harrington said. “I was afraid of hitting a tree in the fairway and not getting it out twice. So look, yeah, the fact I ha good finish, I don’t regret maybe that double as it is. Maybe tonight I will, though.”

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Harrington, who won four times on the Champions Tour last season, rebounded impressively with a birdie on the 15th and eagle on the 18th to close out his round.