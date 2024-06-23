Advertisement
Padraig Harrington (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
big day

Harrington's birdie burst has him primed for New York victory

The Dubliner has a three-way share of the lead on 11-under par.
3.10pm, 23 Jun 2024
PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS put himself in contention for his second victory of the season on the Champions Tour after a stirring finish to his third round at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in New York.

The Dubliner tees off at 3.36pm today (Irish time) with a three-way share of the lead on 11-under par along with playing partners Stephen Ames and Ken Tanigawa.

Harrington has form in the event, winning it back-to-back, and birdies on the final three holes yesterday edged him clear of a chasing pack that includes Miguel Angel Jimenez.

His win this season came on the west coast of America back in March, at the Hoag Classic in California, and Harrington admitted his surprise at staying in contention in New York.

He posted on social media saying he felt he was “losing touch” with the leaders before that final burst of birdies set him up nicely for the final day.

