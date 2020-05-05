This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Padraig Harrington hopes Ryder Cup goes ahead as Luke Donald named vice-captain

The biennial event between Europe and the United States is scheduled to take place from 25-27 September.

By Press Association Tuesday 5 May 2020, 9:43 PM
52 minutes ago 451 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5092132
Padraig Harrington (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy
Padraig Harrington (file pic).
Padraig Harrington (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy

EUROPE CAPTAIN Padraig Harrington is hoping the Ryder Cup can “take one for the world of team sport” and go ahead this year after announcing Luke Donald as one of his vice captains.

The biennial event between Europe and the United States is scheduled to take place from 25-27 September in Wisconsin, although the coronavirus pandemic has left it in doubt.

There have been 13 events cancelled or postponed so far on the PGA Tour, with the action scheduled to resume on 8 June.

Players such as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are not in favour of the event being held behind closed doors – but Harrington wants the much-anticipated event to go ahead for the good of the game.

Harrington admitted on Sky Sports Golf: “None of the players want a Ryder Cup without the fans.

The reason we play the Ryder Cup is for the glory of being out there, we get the opportunity of being like a footballer out in the middle of a stadium with people cheering.

“That doesn’t happen unless you’re winning a tournament and you’re the home favourite but at the Ryder Cup that happens all the way through for six days.

“The players crave that – they don’t get paid to play – so they crave that opportunity for glory.

“No one wants to play behind closed doors but they (tournament organisers) are keeping a prudent eye on it and they know if the PGA Tour events in June go off well behind closed doors it’s a possibility.

The players don’t want it but we might have to take one for the world of team sport and put an event on that people can watch. It wouldn’t be the same for us but we’re craving sport on TV.”

The 48-year-old Irishman continued: “I keep saying if they put on any live sport, a lower division football game, we’d all be watching it because we want to see something live, something that’s unexpected.

“The unpredictability of an event would be nice, you don’t realise what you miss.”

Europe were led by Thomas Bjorn when they won the 2018 event and Harrington hinted at a new vice-captain in an interview on Tuesday, revealing he had spoken on the phone to “Luke”.

Ryder Cup Europe later tweeted confirmation that Donald had been added as a second vice captain at Whistling Straits, with Sweden’s Robert Karlsson appointed in September 2019.

Donald, whose four Ryder Cup appearances as a player have all resulted in European wins, had earlier posted on Twitter: “I thought this was supposed to be a secret @padraig_h.”

Former world number one Donald last appeared at a Ryder Cup as a player at the 2012 ‘Miracle of Medinah’ and recorded an impressive 10.5 points out of a possible 15.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie