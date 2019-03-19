Ryder Cup captain Harrington set for Lahinch return this summer

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON WILL return to Lahinch Golf Club for the first time since winning on the famous west of Ireland links as an amateur for this summer’s Irish Open.

The three-time Major winner and 2020 Ryder Cup captain, who hasn’t played since November due to a wrist injury, has added the 2019 edition of the tournament — which takes place from 4-7 July — to his Tour schedule.

Harrington, Lowry and McGinley are all confirmed for Lahinch. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Harrington, who won the Irish Amateur Close Championship at Lahinch in 1995 before turning pro the following year, returns from injury this week at the Maybank Challenge in Malaysia.

The 2019 Irish Open will be hosted by Paul McGinley, who takes over from Rory McIlroy, with the likes of Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett already confirmed to be part of the field this summer.

Meanwhile, McIlroy has jumped up to fourth in the latest world rankings following his stunning victory at The Players Championship on St Patrick’s Day.

McIlroy ended his year-long wait for victory at Sawgrass and it moves him up two places to fourth, with Dustin Johnson maintaining top spot ahead of Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka.

