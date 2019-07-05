This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lahinch bites back as Harrington drops four early shots

The overnight leader has dropped back down the leaderboard.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 5 Jul 2019, 10:56 AM
1 hour ago 3,361 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4711686

THE LAHINCH LINKS, it seems, is biting back. After yesterday’s near-faultless, stress-free, round of 63, Pádraig Harrington has dropped four shots on the front nine of his second round at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The overnight leader on seven-under-par, Harrington has carded four bogeys before the turn on Friday morning to surrender his two-shot advantage and slide back down the leaderboard. 

Padraig Harrington on the 3rd green Harrington hasn't been able to maintain his momentum. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bogeys on one, three, five and seven have set the European Ryder Cup captain, appearing in his 24th Irish Open this week, back and he is now back amongst a congested chasing pack after turning in 38. 

South African Zander Lombard, who birdied four of the last five holes last night, now holds the joint lead on six-under-par, alongside Englishman Eddie Pepperell. 

Pepperell is two-under through seven this morning, while Northern Ireland’s Cormac Sharvin is level-par after 14 to remain on four-under. 

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Shane Lowry are also among those on four-under.

Thursday’s bright sunshine and calm conditions have been replaced by slightly breezier and wetter weather out west.  

Lowry [1.20pm] is among the afternoon starters, while Seamus Power [level], Darren Clarke [+1], Paul Dunne [+2] and Gavin Moynihan [+2] have work to do if they are to make the weekend. 

Live leaderboard available here>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie