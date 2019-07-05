Lahinch bites back as Harrington drops four early shots

THE LAHINCH LINKS, it seems, is biting back. After yesterday’s near-faultless, stress-free, round of 63, Pádraig Harrington has dropped four shots on the front nine of his second round at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The overnight leader on seven-under-par, Harrington has carded four bogeys before the turn on Friday morning to surrender his two-shot advantage and slide back down the leaderboard.

Harrington hasn't been able to maintain his momentum. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bogeys on one, three, five and seven have set the European Ryder Cup captain, appearing in his 24th Irish Open this week, back and he is now back amongst a congested chasing pack after turning in 38.

South African Zander Lombard, who birdied four of the last five holes last night, now holds the joint lead on six-under-par, alongside Englishman Eddie Pepperell.

Pepperell is two-under through seven this morning, while Northern Ireland’s Cormac Sharvin is level-par after 14 to remain on four-under.

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Shane Lowry are also among those on four-under.

Thursday’s bright sunshine and calm conditions have been replaced by slightly breezier and wetter weather out west.

Lowry [1.20pm] is among the afternoon starters, while Seamus Power [level], Darren Clarke [+1], Paul Dunne [+2] and Gavin Moynihan [+2] have work to do if they are to make the weekend.

Live leaderboard available here>