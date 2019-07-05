Lahinch bites back as Harrington drops four early shots

THE LAHINCH LINKS, it seems, is biting back. After yesterday’s near-faultless, stress-free, round of 63, Pádraig Harrington has dropped four shots on the front nine of his second round at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
The overnight leader on seven-under-par, Harrington has carded four bogeys before the turn on Friday morning to surrender his two-shot advantage and slide back down the leaderboard.
Bogeys on one, three, five and seven have set the European Ryder Cup captain, appearing in his 24th Irish Open this week, back and he is now back amongst a congested chasing pack after turning in 38.
South African Zander Lombard, who birdied four of the last five holes last night, now holds the joint lead on six-under-par, alongside Englishman Eddie Pepperell.
Pepperell is two-under through seven this morning, while Northern Ireland’s Cormac Sharvin is level-par after 14 to remain on four-under.
Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Shane Lowry are also among those on four-under.
Thursday’s bright sunshine and calm conditions have been replaced by slightly breezier and wetter weather out west.
Lowry [1.20pm] is among the afternoon starters, while Seamus Power [level], Darren Clarke [+1], Paul Dunne [+2] and Gavin Moynihan [+2] have work to do if they are to make the weekend.
