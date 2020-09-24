BE PART OF THE TEAM

Pádraig Harrington dabbles in some casual gardening midway through his Irish Open round

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain is six shots off the early pace after an opening day 71.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 8:38 PM
THERE MAY BE no fans at this week’s Irish Open in Galgorm, but Pádraig Harrington remains one of golf’s great entertainers.

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain brought a smile to plenty of faces when he found his tee shot on the 10th hole stuck behind a rather large tree branch.

Crucially, it was also rather dead, and therefore classified as a loose impediment which was allowed to be moved provided Harrington did not interfere with the lie of his ball.

In his mind there was only one thing for it and so, with the help of caddy Ronan Flood, the Dubliner decided it was time to put his arboreal skills to the test.

 

With the obstruction taken care of, Harrington went on to make a double-bogey seven on the hole on his way to an opening round of one-over par 71.

There’s a three-way tie at the top on day one with Dean Burmester joined by Jordan Smith and Adam Rai on five-under par, with Mallow GC’s James Sugrue the best of the Irish on day one sharing fifth place on three-under.

