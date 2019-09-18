This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Padraig Harrington names 2020 Ryder Cup vice-captain

Robert Karlsson is set for the role, having also worked under Thomas Bjorn.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 4:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,532 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4814539
Robert Karlsson (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy
Robert Karlsson (file pic).
Robert Karlsson (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy

EUROPE CAPTAIN PADRAIG Harrington named Robert Karlsson as his first vice-captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Wednesday.

Karlsson performed the same role under Thomas Bjorn when Europe regained the trophy at Le Golf National in Paris last year.

The 50-year-old made two appearances in the biennial event as a player, helping Europe to a record-equalling win at The K Club in 2006 and playing in the defeat at Valhalla two years later.

Harrington, speaking ahead of the PGA Championship at Ryder Cup Europe’s headquarters at Wentworth Golf Club, said: “Anybody involved in 2018 would have seen this as a no-brainer pick.

“He’s very logical, very straight, he doesn’t let the emotions get involved. He’s a brilliant vice-captain. We’ve played Ryder Cup matches together but ultimately he provides a great sounding board for myself.

“There will be other vice-captains but you have to wait for other guys who could make the team. I need a vice-captain now. He’s an icon for the northern Europeans and I need access to those guys.”

Karlsson said: “It’s fantastic. Padraig asked me a little while ago and I am really looking forward to this process and being part of a team again and helping Padraig along the way.”

The qualification campaign for the 2020 Ryder Cup begins this week and will conclude in a year’s time back at Wentworth at the 2020 PGA Championship.

The 2020 Ryder Cup will be played at Whistling Straits Golf Club in Wisconsin from 25-27 September, 2020.

Europe will travel to Wisconsin as holders following their 17.5-10.5 victory over the United States in France last September. It was Europe’s ninth victory in the past 12 contests.

© – AFP, 2019 

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie