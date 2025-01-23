Harrington five off the lead after opening round in UAE

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON IS five shots off the lead after the opening round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour in UAE.

Harrington carded a four-under 68 which included five birdies and one bogey to keep him in touch with leader Marcus Armitage who is one nine-under after a round of 63.

Conor Purcell is also in action in what is his first tournament of the 2025 season, sitting on even par after scoring 72 with two birdies and two bogeys.

Tom McKibbin is further back on four-over after a difficult round which featured a double bogey on the third. His round was also hampered by a bogey on the seventh followed by three more dropped shots on the 13th, 15th and 16th holes.

McKibbin impressed at the Dubai Desert Classic last weekend, earning a share of sixth place with a brilliant 11-under performance.