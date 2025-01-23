Advertisement
More Stories
Pádraig Harrington at the PNC Championship in December. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeRound 1

Harrington five off the lead after opening round in UAE

Conor Purcell is on even par after the first round while Tom McKibbin is further back on four-over.
1.17pm, 23 Jan 2025

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON IS five shots off the lead after the opening round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour in UAE.

Harrington carded a four-under 68 which included five birdies and one bogey to keep him in touch with leader Marcus Armitage who is one nine-under after a round of 63.

Conor Purcell is also in action in what is his first tournament of the 2025 season, sitting on even par after scoring 72 with two birdies and two bogeys.

Tom McKibbin is further back on four-over after a difficult round which featured a double bogey on the third. His round was also hampered by a bogey on the seventh followed by three more dropped shots on the 13th, 15th and 16th holes.

McKibbin impressed at the Dubai Desert Classic last weekend, earning a share of sixth place with a brilliant 11-under performance. 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie