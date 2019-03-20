This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Every player needs information, but also a pat on the shoulder': Harrington on his captaincy style

Harrington will lead Team Europe into action next year.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 10:48 AM
1 hour ago 688 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4551550
Harrington returns to action in Malaysia this week.
Image: Vincent Phoon
Harrington returns to action in Malaysia this week.
Harrington returns to action in Malaysia this week.
Image: Vincent Phoon

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON PROMISED to give his players a “pat on the shoulder” and make them feel comfortable when he steps up to captain Europe’s Ryder Cup team next year.

The 47-year-old Irishman was given the honour in January after making six appearances as a player in the biennial showdown against Team America.

Harrington, a three-time Major winner, was also part of the winning team four times (2002, 2004, 2006 and 2010) and served as vice-captain in the last three Ryder Cups.

Speaking ahead of this week’s Maybank Championship in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, the Dubliner said being captain will be a different ball game altogether.

“Even though I have played six times, you learn so little when you play. You are just doing your own thing,” he said on Wednesday.

As vice-captain, you see much more. Every player will be different in what they need and what they want.

“Every player needs information, but also a pat on the shoulder that you believe in them.

“Each player is individual, and that is the job of the captain — to make sure he interacts with the players and they feel comfortable.”

Harrington’s predecessor Thomas Bjorn, who led Europe to victory last September in Paris, said the panel discussion to nominate Harrington as captain did not take long.

“With his Ryder Cup record, with his Major record, the player he has been over the years and where he sits in European golf, there was never a question,” said the Dane.

“He’s a great choice, it comes at a great time, he’s at the right age. It was the briefest discussion we had.”

The Maybank Championship will be Harrington’s first tournament of the year after he broke a bone in his wrist falling down stairs at his home in December.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Griggs' Ireland fall to 10th in latest World Rugby rankings after dismal Six Nations
    CHELTENHAM
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    BARCELONA
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick to send Barcelona 10 points clear in La Liga
    FOOTBALL
    The Premier League is overrated - Ibrahimovic
    The Premier League is overrated - Ibrahimovic
    Spain legend Xavi says 48-team World Cup in Qatar 'will not be good'
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie