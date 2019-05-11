This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harrington and Power make the cut in Dallas as South Korean Kang holds four-stroke lead

American duo Matt Every and Tyler Duncan are in a tie for second place after the second round.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 May 2019, 10:12 AM
Harrington is 12 shots off the lead.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND DUO PADRAIG Harrington and Seamus Power have made the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas, but are both off the pace heading into the third round.

Harrington sits 12 shots off the leader Sung Kang of South Korea, while Power is one stroke further back.

It was a mixed second round for Harrington, who carded a two-under 69 in a second round which included two birdies and two bogeys. He also landed an eagle shot on the 13th hole.

Power finished on four-under 67 which ensured he would make the weekend cut. The Waterford man hit two bogeys throughout an impressive round which featured three consecutive birdies between the 14th and 16th holes to keep him on three-under overall.

Meanwhile, Kang produced a dominant performance to claim a four-stroke lead after the second round of the tournament.

He carded a 10-under 61 as he surged to the top of the leaderboard on Friday.

Kang – who is looking for his first PGA Tour win – converted six consecutive birdies from the fifth hole, helping him to 16 under heading into the weekend at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

Americans Matt Every (65) and Tyler Duncan (66) moved into a tie for second, while three-time major champion Brooks Koepka is a stroke further back at 11 under.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Koepka dropped from third after the first round to fourth, despite a five-under-par 66.

Former world number one Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, posted a 67 to be nine shots off the pace.

Denny McCarthy – the solo leader after round one – had a six-over showing that dropped him far down the leaderboard into a tie for 67th.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell 

