Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Pádraig Harrington tees off earlier today.
# Late Late Show
Stunning eagle leaves Pádraig Harrington one shot off lead at Senior Open
The Dubliner hit two eagles in Bridgend, where Alex Cejka tops the leaderboard.
487
1
20 minutes ago

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON REPEATED his stunning eagle feat on the 18th hole to stay in contention heading into the final day at the Senior Open Championship.

The Dubliner finished his third round with a three on the par-five, just like he did on Friday to ensure he headed into the weekend within touching distance at the top of the leaderboard.

Harrington is currently tied for second place on one-over par, one shot behind leader Alex Cejka.

Harrington’s eagle on the 18th was his second of the round, having holed a fine putt on the sixth to get him back on track following three bogeys from the opening five.

Another bogey on nine ensured he was up against it but Harrington illustrated his fighting spirit with birdies on 12 and 14, before a disastrous double bogey on 16 appeared to throw him off course.

However, he managed a par on 17 and then saved the best for last with another eagle.

There was no such heroics for Darren Clarke, who finds himself on seven-over for a share of 27th.

The former Open champion started well with five consecutive pars, and looked as if he would build momentum after back-to-back birdies.

But a double bogey on the ninth led to him bogeying three of the next six holes. 

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     