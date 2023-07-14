Harrington in the hunt, Lowry delivers putting masterclass at Scottish Open

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON MOVED into a share of fifth place after 36 holes at the Scottish Open as the early starters finished their second rounds on Friday afternoon.

Harrington shot a four-under par round of 66 to move to seven-under par for tournament, two shots adrift of early clubhouse leaders Tom Kim and Tyrrell Hatton.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry turned in a sensational putting performance with seven birdies and just a solitary bogey in a brilliant round of six-under par 64.

The 2019 Open champion, who started the day in a tie for 99th place, charged up the leaderboard to five-under par — good enough for a share of 13th place at the time of writing.

Lowry’s putting masterclass started on the par three 12th — his third hole — where he made a sensational 73-footer for birdie.

He made it back-to-back birdies with a 17-footer at the 13th, before another clutch putt to save par from all of 20 feet at the 15th.

After making the turn in 32, Lowry continued that fine form with another birdie at the second, before a sublime approach at the fourth left him with the simplest of tap-ins for his fifth birdie of the day.

.@ShaneLowryGolf showing why he's got one of the best short games in the world 🙌#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/6kMfk5dWz6 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 14, 2023

A birdie at the par-three sixth was followed by another monster putt at the seventh, Lowry draining it from 34 foot to bring up his seventh birdie of the day, before the sole blemish on his card at the eighth.

Tom McKibbin looks set to make the cut on two-under par after shooting 68 on Friday, while Rory McIlroy is among the afternoon starters as he looks to build on a promising start which saw him just three shots off the overnight lead.