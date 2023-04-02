Harrington holds on for top 10 finish in Texas

PADRAIG HARRINGTON FINISHED tied for 10th at the US PGA Tour Texas Open after slipping down the leaderboard on the final day in San Antonio.

Harrington went into the final day tied for sixth on seven-under, five shots off the lead.

The Dubliner carded a final round 71, finishing one-under-par for the day, and eight-under for the tournament.

Harrington was even par after his opening nine, hitting a bogey on the second but recovering the shot with a birdie on the par-four fifth.

The 51-year-old then registered three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to finish with a 71, seven shots behind winner Corey Conners, who fired four birdies on his way to landing his second Texas Open, having also won the event in 2019.

The Canadian’s bogey-free 68 saw him edge out Sam Stevens by one shot, finishing on 15-under.

Patrick Rodgers had held a one-shot lead over Conners heading into Sunday’s action at TPC San Antonio, but finished fifth following a one-over-par 73, with Sam Ryder and Matt Kuchar sharing third place

