'Something I never had in my career' - Harrington hails special US Senior Cup victory

The Dubliner held off Steve Stricker to claim a one-shot victory.

By Press Association Monday 27 Jun 2022, 8:28 AM
1 hour ago
A delighted Pádraig Harrington holding the US Senior Cup.
Image: Joseph Scheller
Image: Joseph Scheller

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON SAYS it was “special” for him to win the US Senior Cup which was his first major on the Champions Tour.

The three-time major winner started the final day at Saucon Valley Country Club’s Old Course five shots ahead and went on to card a one-over par 72.

Harrington held on for a one-shot victory ahead of a charging Steve Stricker, who was the victorious rival captain opposite Harrington in last year’s Ryder Cup, and came to Saucon Valley as the winner of the tournament in 2019.

“I think it’s special for me to win this one just because I’ve never won a USGA (United States Golf Association) event,” said a victorious Harrington.

“I think that adds more than if you could turn around and win a different senior major. But because I was never a US Open champion or a junior champion, it’s great to come and win the senior one. It adds something that I never had in my career.”

As well as becoming the first player from the Republic to hoist the Francis D Ouimet Memorial Trophy aloft, Harrington joined Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Lee Trevino and Jack Nicklaus as the only multiple victors in The Open to also win the US Senior Open.

