Harrington holds five-shot lead at US Senior Open after impressive third-round 66

Pádraig Harrington in action at the US Senior Open.

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON CONTINUES to lead at the US Senior Open after hitting an impressive five-under 66 in the third round in Pennsylvania.

The Dubliner, who led by one stroke after the second round, has extended his advantage heading into the final round, as he sits five shots ahead of American duo Gene Sauers and Rob Labritz.

Harrington picked up five birdies in all during his third round, along with an eagle on the 12th hole, and two bogeys between the 15th and 18th holes.

“I have an advantage on those holes,” Harrington told the PGA website. “If I don’t take that advantage, it feels bad for me.

“Don’t overthink it between now and tomorrow,” he said. “[But] with a five-shot lead, I’ve given myself plenty of options to win this tournament. That’s the important thing.

FIVE shot lead for @padraig_h into Sunday 💪 pic.twitter.com/coBx6NtHba — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 25, 2022

“I could play average and someone will have to come at me. Or I could play badly and I’ll still have a chance. As long as I keep my head on my shoulders, even if I play badly, just stick in there.

“I’ve basically given myself a lot of hands to win this. I’ve basically given myself a lot of hands to win this.”

