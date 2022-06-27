Padraig Harrington wins US Senior Open

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS has won the US Senior Open.

A three-time major winner on the regular tour, the Dubliner took a five-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at Saucon Valley, and held on to prevail today by one.

It comes as Harrington’s maiden over-50s major win, his first major on the Champions Tour.

The 50-year-old carded a final-round 72 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to finish on 10-under, with Steve Stricker, his US counterpart when he captained Europe at last year’s Ryder Cup, one shot back.

Harrington held his nerve, avoiding a nail-biting play-off despite Stricker pushing him all the way through an impressive final round of 65.

A bogey on the second set Harrington back, but he got his bid firmly back on track with a birdie on the sixth, before repeating the sequence on the following two holes.

Consecutive bogeys at the start of the back nine saw him slip back once again before a birdie on the 15th steadied matters.

Pars on the final three holes eventually got Harrington home and hosed.