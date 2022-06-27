Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 27 June 2022
Padraig Harrington wins US Senior Open

The Dubliner triumphed by one shot at Saucon Valley.

By The42 Team Monday 27 Jun 2022, 12:07 AM
20 minutes ago 4,603 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5800531
Padraig Harrington (file pic).
Image: Peter Fitzpatrick/INPHO
Image: Peter Fitzpatrick/INPHO

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS has won the US Senior Open.

A three-time major winner on the regular tour, the Dubliner took a five-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at Saucon Valley, and held on to prevail today by one.

It comes as Harrington’s maiden over-50s major win, his first major on the Champions Tour. 

  • You can view the leaderboard here >

The 50-year-old carded a final-round 72 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to finish on 10-under, with Steve Stricker, his US counterpart when he captained Europe at last year’s Ryder Cup, one shot back.

Harrington held his nerve, avoiding a nail-biting play-off despite Stricker pushing him all the way through an impressive final round of 65.

A bogey on the second set Harrington back, but he got his bid firmly back on track with a birdie on the sixth, before repeating the sequence on the following two holes.

Consecutive bogeys at the start of the back nine saw him slip back once again before a birdie on the 15th steadied matters.

Pars on the final three holes eventually got Harrington home and hosed.   

The42 Team

