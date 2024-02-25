Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Padraig McCrory (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Boxing

Defeat for Padraig McCrory ends hopes of world title shot with Canelo Alvarez

The Belfast fighter suffered a sixth-round TKO against Edgar Berlanga in their super middleweight bout at Caribe Royale in Orlando.
0
695
1 hour ago

PADRAIG McCRORY’S HOPES of putting himself in contention for a world title fight with Canelo Alvarez were dashed after a sixth-round TKO against Edgar Berlanga in their super middleweight bout at Caribe Royale in Orlando.

The Belfast fighter went into the contest in Florida unbeaten and knew that victory would put him in pole position to face the 33-year-old Mexican.

But the 35-year-old was unable to maintain that perfect record following the stoppage in the sixth.

Sixteen of Berlanga’s 21 victories came via knockout although this was his first in three years, two deadly right hands doing the damage and knocking McCrory to the floor before the referee stopped the fight as he attempted to beat the count.

Afterwards, Berlanga set his sights on Alvarez. “I want him now,” the American said.

“Look at Eddie (Hearn) right there. He’s going to make it happen.”

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     