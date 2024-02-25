Defeat for Padraig McCrory ends hopes of world title shot with Canelo Alvarez

PADRAIG McCRORY’S HOPES of putting himself in contention for a world title fight with Canelo Alvarez were dashed after a sixth-round TKO against Edgar Berlanga in their super middleweight bout at Caribe Royale in Orlando.

The Belfast fighter went into the contest in Florida unbeaten and knew that victory would put him in pole position to face the 33-year-old Mexican.

Advertisement

But the 35-year-old was unable to maintain that perfect record following the stoppage in the sixth.

Sixteen of Berlanga’s 21 victories came via knockout although this was his first in three years, two deadly right hands doing the damage and knocking McCrory to the floor before the referee stopped the fight as he attempted to beat the count.

Afterwards, Berlanga set his sights on Alvarez. “I want him now,” the American said.

“Look at Eddie (Hearn) right there. He’s going to make it happen.”