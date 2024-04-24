Pádraig O'Hora: 'Maybe if that intervention wasn’t there, who knows?'

PÁDRAIG O’HORA VIVIDY remembers one turning point from his youth.

A moment and life lesson that helped shape him into the man he is today.

There were a few different junctures, the Mayo footballer says, but one really stands out.

Along with the recollection, comes a brilliant yarn on life coming full circle.

“I had issues, like most young people, I was giddy,” Ballina Stephenites defender O’Hora begins.

“I got in a bit of trouble, a bit of bother, alcohol certainly played its role. I know the GAA had a big part to play in it because it kept me honest, it kept me straight. Friday night might only be Friday night whereas, if football wasn’t there, it might have been Friday-Saturday-Sunday-Monday.

“One of the biggest turning points was when I got in trouble with the Guards. I went in to see the JLO, the Juvenile Liaison Officer, the person that I now work with to support the young people. I went in and sat with my Mam in front of him.

“He just said, ‘This is your last chance, otherwise you could end up in big trouble. There’s two paths here, Padraig.’ He says, ‘Football. Stay in football. See the club above there, stay in football. Keep playing your football, keep out of trouble, and you’ll be alright. If you end up in front of me again, it’s going to be a different story.’

“We won a county title this year and myself and himself were arm-in-arm 16 years later. Maybe if that intervention wasn’t there, who knows?”

One needs little reminder of O’Hora’s on-field exploits, but away from football, he is a pillar of the community.

He works with the Mayo Mental Health Association and in the area of youth justice for Youth Work North Connacht. He’s now helping young people at similar crossroads in life.

In fact, O’Hora put that same JLO down as a reference when he was interviewing for his current job.

Full circle.

“My now-boss said, ‘What’s the story here? I know this man well, sure he’s the JLO!’ I say, ‘I know you do, yeah.’ He goes, ‘What’s your interaction with him, have you worked together?’ I said, ‘No, I got arrested years ago and sat in front of him!’ You may as well be honest, I suppose.

“It’s just a lovely turn of events, we all have that in our lives. I always think about that, sometimes all it is is an arm around the shoulder or a bit of encouragement. I get that chance all the time, people ask me every day of the week, ‘Can you send a message to this person? Can you send a birthday [message]…can you send a video?’ I’ve never, ever said no, and I never, ever will say no. You just don’t know who needs what at what time.”

O'Hora with fans after Mayo's win over Roscommon on Sunday.

O’Hora’s is just one story of sport helping people stay on the right track.

Gaelic football gave him direction through troublesome times, like it has done for many others.

Alcohol and substance abuse has become more prevalent across society, and that’s something O’Hora sees first-hand through his day job.

“From personal observation, I think there’s more of a drug issue than there is an alcohol issue any more, certainly in the young people who I work alongside. Drugs and substance abuse has become maybe more prevalent than it was. Alcohol usually comes alongside of it.

“The one thing that I would say is that, in most crime, in most antisocial behaviour, nine times out of 10 for our young people, alcohol or substance abuse is involved in those crimes. It might not be the reason they were there, but it is an impactful part of their life. I think anything that can help negate them away from it…”

Exhibit A, the GAA club.

“My mother said a long time ago and it took me a long time to understand what she meant, ‘Show me your company and I’ll tell you who you are,’” the father-of-three picks up.

“If you can get involved in a club… you might be from a tough part of the neighbourhood, maybe you’ve grown up with certain family members who are involved in stuff they shouldn’t be or people who live around you.

O'Hora at SuperValu's launch of the #CommunityIncludesEveryone Campaign.

“But if you’re going over and back to that club, them young lads become your friends, they become your group, and they’re the lads you grow up with. All of a sudden, they’re the people that are impacting your life. They’re the decisions you’re making, and you’re not going out acting the fool where you would have been with other bucks.

“Now you’re in this group of lads who are too busy worrying about recovery and nutrition and training. All of a sudden, your life goes in a completely different direction. GAA clubs are brilliant, a pillar of our community.”

Just like Pádraig O’Hora. His passion and love for what he does shines through with each words he utters, yet he won’t take any plaudits for it.

He simply thinks back to that young fella in front of the JLO 16 years ago.

“People will always pat you on the back and say, ‘Jesus, you’re great for giving back, you’re involved in X and Y,’” O’Hora says. “It’s a two-way street.

“I have given no more than I’ve got and, to be honest, I’ve probably given less. I don’t think I could ever give as much as I got.

“Hopefully in 20 years time, I’ll put my arm around some lad or some lady saying, ‘Now look at where you’ve come!’”