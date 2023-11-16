Two-time All-Ireland winner Pádraig Walsh announces Kilkenny retirement

TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Pádraig Walsh has announced his retirement from the Kilkenny hurlers.

The 31-year-old, who made his breakthrough with the Cats in the 2014 championship, has told the Irish Independent that he made his decision was based on “finding it harder to recover” from the demands of the game.

“I’ve been there a good few years now” he explained, “and I’m starting to feel it in the body. I just want to give a few good years to the club, so I said I’d call it a day. There was no big reason or anything. I kind of knew at the start of this year, this was going to be my last year, no matter what.”

A native of the Tullaroan club, the two-time All-Star comes from a family with rich history in Kilkenny hurling. His grandfather won two All-Irelands with the county while his brother Tommy is considered to be one of the greatest-ever defenders in the game. His sister Grace is also a gifted player who is still playing an influential role for the Kilkenny camogie team.

