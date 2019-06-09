Mayo 1950 and 1951 All-Ireland winner 'The Flying Doctor' has died aged 91

MAYO ALL-IRELAND WINNER Pádraig Carney has died aged 91, his club have confirmed.

A general view of Mayo flags. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Fondly-known as ‘The Flying Doctor,’ Swinford-born Carney passed away in California following a brief illness.

“When the words GAA legends are used there is always one Swinford man that is mentioned, Padraig Carney,” Swinford GAA wrote.

“It is with sorrow that I heard this evening that Padraig has died over the weekend in California. His name will always be remembered when Mayo GAA is spoken of.

“May Padraig rest in peace.”

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Pádraig Carney ‘The Flying Doctor,’” Mayo GAA echoed the clubs’ words.

“He was a member of the 1950 & 51 All-Ireland winning Mayo teams. He gave tremendous service to the Mayo jersey for a number of years. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Carney was the star of the Westerners’ last All-Ireland-winning senior football team, with back-to-back titles coming in 1950 and 1951.

The latter year, the midfielder gave a man-of-the-match performance in their win over Meath.

Source: Mayo GAA Twitter.

He also won a National League title, a Railway Cup, a Sigerson Cup and four Connacht crowns before emigrating to New York in 1954.

That year, Carney returned twice to captain Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final and final, before retiring at just 25.

In California, he settled with his wife, Myra, and raised four children. He worked as a gynecologist and obstetrician.

His passing leaves Paddy Prendergast as the only player still alive from the last Mayo team to lift the Sam Maguire. Prendergast lives in Kerry.

