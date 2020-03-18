Cork GAA make Páirc Uí Chaoimh available to the HSE during Covid-19 crisis

THE CORK COUNTY board have confirmed today that they have offered the use of their facilities at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to the HSE during the current Covid-19 crisis.

Cork GAA officials have revealed that the HSE are considering possible uses for the stadium which underwent a major re-development project in recent years.

It could become the second GAA stadium to be utilised with a drive-thru testing facility opening at Croke Park.

The design of Páirc Uí Chaoimh would allow for a similar facility with a tunnel underneath the South Stand that could be used.

In a statement on their website, the Cork county board outlined their approach to the crisis with all club championship games in the county, which were scheduled for the month of April and the first two weekends of May, now postponed.

The statement in full reads:

“The Executive of Cork county board met via video-conference on 17 March and, primarily with regard to the safety of our members and of the wider community, has decided to postpone the all first round games in the Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate A and Lower Intermediate Championships in both football and hurling, as well as the ounty stages of the U21 football competitions and the county Junior B & C competitions.

“These first round club championship games had been scheduled across the four weekends in April and the first two weekends in May, but are now postponed en bloc.

“All other games and activities, including those under the jurisdiction of Rebel Óg, remain suspended as per GAA directive and advice from the HSE / Department of Health. This will continue until we are directed otherwise.

“The scheduling and format of the county championships for 2020 is now subject to review, in consultation with Munster Council, the National Competitions Control Committee and our clubs.

“Club league regulations and completion dates will also be reviewed once a resumption of activities is confirmed.

“The offices at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be closed until such time as current restrictions are lifted. County Board staff will work remotely and are contactable by email or via the office phone as normal . The office phone (0214963311) has been diverted to a staff member’s phone and will be answered during office hours.

“We can also confirm that Páirc Uí Chaoimh is now available to the HSE, who are considering possible uses for the stadium and we hereby wish to acknowledge the efforts that our club units have already undertaken in assisting local health services and in assisting vulnerable people in our communities at this difficult time.

I have been reliably informed that P ui Caoimh has been offered to HSE and hopefully it is used if required - a great gesture by @CorkGAAChair and @PaircUiCha0imh- well done to all -I know u not looking for any credit but in times of need like this , I am sure it is appreciated — Tomas Mulcahy (@tomas_mulcahy) March 17, 2020 Source: Tomas Mulcahy /Twitter

“The County Board meeting scheduled for 7 April has been cancelled. The Executive and CCC will continue to meet regularly via video-conference and will provide a report to clubs by email after all meetings.

“Once again, we urge all our members to adhere to directives from the GAA, the HSE and the Department of Health during the current pandemic.”