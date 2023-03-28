Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host hurling league final between Limerick and Kilkenny

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH has been announced as the venue for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final between Kilkenny and Limerick.

The game will take place at the Cork venue on Easter Sunday, 9 April, with a throw-in of 2pm. TG4 will provide live television coverage.

The GAA confirm the venue selection this evening for the decider. Semple Stadium in Thurles is hosting the Munster football championship meeting of Tipperary and Waterford on the same day.

It will be the first hurling league final that pits Limerick against Kilkenny since 2006, the sides meeting in a repeat of last summer’s epic All-Ireland decider.

John Kiely’s Limerick team have claimed hurling league titles recently in 2019 and 2020, while Kilkenny’s last final success was in 2018.

Last weekend’s semi-final ties saw Limerick defeat Tipperary on Saturday night by 1-28 to 0-25, while Sunday afternoon’s game saw Kilkenny defeat Cork by 2-22 to 0-22.

