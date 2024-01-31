Cork GAA's home to be renamed SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh as part of sponsorship deal

CORK’S LARGEST STADIUM is set to be renamed SuperValu Pairc Úi Chaoimh in a sponsorship deal with the supermarket brand – a step back from previous plans which dropped Uí Chaoimh from the name entirely and drew significant backlash.

Cork GAA has confirmed this morning that it intends to rename Páirc Uí Chaoimh to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh as part of a 10-year partnership with the retailer.

The body said that naming rights will be finalised at a special meeting of delegates to the Cork County Board tomorrow.

Earlier this month, reports of plans to rename the stadium “Supervalu Páirc” drew criticism from GAA fans, politicians, and the grandson of Pádraig Ó Caoimh, who fought for Irish independence and was General Secretary of the GAA.

In a new statement, Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said: “We are very excited to embark on a new journey with our partners in SuperValu, a retailer that has community and family at its core.”

“We are confident that they will bring these shared values to the future of the home of Cork GAA. The realisation of naming rights is another step in the right direction and shows the value that the Cork GAA brand retains as we continue to expand our commercial model in support of our games,” O’Donovan said.

“As part of this process, we continue to engage with members of the O Caoimh family and keep them informed of developments.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, from Cork, was among those to criticise the suggestion to rename the stadium solely in Supervalu’s honour, saying at the time that he was “deeply disappointed and annoyed” at the proposal.

“Pádraig Uí Chaoimh was a key figure in the formation of the GAA at club and national level. Govt allocated €30m towards the development of the stadium and never sought naming rights,” he wrote on social media.

Written by Lauren Boland and posted on TheJournal.ie