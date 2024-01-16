Cork GAA say 'no matter finalised' as Páirc Uí Chaoimh renaming discussions continue

CORK GAA SAY that they have yet to finalise details with SuperValu on the controversial proposed naming rights deal for Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with discussions ongoing between the parties.

The Irish Examiner first reported that the stadium is set to be renamed SuperValu Páirc as part of a deal worth up to €300,000 per year.

But the news provoked widespread debate with Tánaiste Mícheal Martin, and the family of Padraig Ó Caoimh, whom the stadium is named after, among those to publicly speak out against the decision to drop the Ó Caoimh name.

The proposed renaming was expected to be put to delegates at a meeting of the Cork county board on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

“Cork GAA can confirm that it is in discussions with SuperValu regarding the naming rights for Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” a statement from Cork GAA issued on Tuesday evening read.

“While no matter had been finalised prior to the meeting of delegates to the County Board on Tuesday evening, both sides have been conscious of the public debate that followed recent speculation in the media.

“SuperValu and Cork GAA remain committed to continuing their engagement, as both parties share a common interest in supporting Gaelic games across the county, and discussions are continuing.”