Dublin: 7°C Saturday 19 December 2020
Paisley Park strikes late to regain Long Walk crown

Lavelle’s former champion just catches young pretender Thyme Hill.

By Press Association Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 3:20 PM
1 hour ago 590 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5306064
Aidan Coleman on Paisley Park.
Image: PA
Aidan Coleman on Paisley Park.
Aidan Coleman on Paisley Park.
Image: PA

PAISLEY PARK RETURNED to winning ways with a power-packed finish to catch Thyme Hill in the dying strides of the Porsche Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

Emma Lavelle’s 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle winner looked beaten turning for home as he got caught out of his ground leaving the back straight.

At the head of affairs, Thyme Hill and Roksana were still apparently going powerfully, and Paisley Park looked to need a minor miracle.

On jumping the last Aidan Coleman went into overdrive, but still seemed to have a mountain to climb – with Thyme Hill, who had seen off Roksana, looking sure to collect.

But Paisley Park (9-4), who is well known for his strong finishes, picked up impressively in the testing conditions to win by a neck.

The result is even more meritorious, considering Paisley Park was found to be suffering from a fibrillating heart when he was beaten at Cheltenham in March.

The eight-year-old is now 7-2 favourite to regain his Cheltenham crown too at the Festival with Betfair.

Press Association

Read next:

