Ebere Eze at the heart of the action as Crystal Palace see off Leeds

EBERE EZE HELPED Crystal Palace secure an excellent 4-1 win over Premier League new boys Leeds in a feisty encounter at Selhurst Park.

The attacker assisted Scott Dann’s first goal since December 2017 before he got off the mark for his new club with a wonderful free kick.

Helder Costa’s own-goal and Jordan Ayew’s late strike capped a fantastic afternoon for 73-year-old Roy Hodgson, who got the better of Marcelo Bielsa – eight years his junior – in the capital.

Patrick Bamford did pull one back for Leeds and had another controversially ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee as United’s director of football, Victor Orta, let his frustration be heard on several occasions from the stand.